Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 16 November 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo The man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene
Tinahely

Man in his 60 dies following workplace accident in Co Wicklow

Gardaí received report of a fatal workplace incident at a premises in Tinahely, Co Wicklow at around 6:10pm.
1.5k
0
18 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a workplace accident in Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

Gardaí received report of a fatal workplace incident at a premises in Tinahely, Co Wicklow at around 6:10pm.

The man aged in his 60s was pronounced at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later time.

The Health and Safety Authority was notified of the incident and are due to attend the scene to conduct an examination.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags