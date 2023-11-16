Man in his 60 dies following workplace accident in Co Wicklow

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a workplace accident in Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

Gardaí received report of a fatal workplace incident at a premises in Tinahely, Co Wicklow at around 6:10pm.

The man aged in his 60s was pronounced at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later time.

The Health and Safety Authority was notified of the incident and are due to attend the scene to conduct an examination.