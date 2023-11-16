Man in his 60 dies following workplace accident in Co Wicklow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 60s has died following a workplace accident in Co Wicklow yesterday evening.
Gardaí received report of a fatal workplace incident at a premises in Tinahely, Co Wicklow at around 6:10pm.
The man aged in his 60s was pronounced at the scene.
His body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later time.
The Health and Safety Authority was notified of the incident and are due to attend the scene to conduct an examination.
