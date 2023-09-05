Man in his 80s dies after taking ill in water off Wexford coast

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 80s has died after taking ill in the water off the coast in Co Wexford.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Curracloe Beach, Co. Wexford today.
A man was removed from the water after taking ill but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A garda spokesperson said that a file is being prepared for the coroner.
