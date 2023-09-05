Advertisement

Tuesday 5 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File image of Curracloe beach
# curracloe beach
Man in his 80s dies after taking ill in water off Wexford coast
A man was removed from the water after taking ill but was pronounced dead at the scene.
14 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 80s has died after taking ill in the water off the coast in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Curracloe Beach, Co. Wexford today.

A man was removed from the water after taking ill but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said that a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
