Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 6 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
RollingNews.ie
Court

Man (20s) to appear in court this morning in relation to recent armed robberies in Dublin

Two robberies in which staff were threatened staff with a knife were carried out last month in the southeast of Dublin.
0
3.0k
56 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 20s is to appear before court today in relation to recent armed robberies in the southeast of Dublin.

At around 11:15pm on Tuesday, 21 November, a lone male entered a service station on Clonkeen Road and threatened staff with a knife before leaving empty handed.

Shortly afterwards, another person entered a pharmacy on Foxrock Avenue and threatened staff with a knife before leaving with a sum of cash.

No one was physically harmed in these incidents.

Following enquiries, an operation was conducted yesterday and the man in his 20s was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the robberies and then charged by gardaí in Cabinteely.

He is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning at 10.30am

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags