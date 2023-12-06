Man (20s) to appear in court this morning in relation to recent armed robberies in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 20s is to appear before court today in relation to recent armed robberies in the southeast of Dublin.
At around 11:15pm on Tuesday, 21 November, a lone male entered a service station on Clonkeen Road and threatened staff with a knife before leaving empty handed.
Shortly afterwards, another person entered a pharmacy on Foxrock Avenue and threatened staff with a knife before leaving with a sum of cash.
No one was physically harmed in these incidents.
Following enquiries, an operation was conducted yesterday and the man in his 20s was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the robberies and then charged by gardaí in Cabinteely.
He is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning at 10.30am
