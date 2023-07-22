Advertisement

Saturday 22 July 2023
Revenue The cannabis seized on Thursday.
# Revenue
Man (30s) arrested after €340,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Airport
The drugs were found when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles.
2.3k
0
41 minutes ago

REVENUE CUSTOMS OFFICERS have seized €340,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered on Thursday when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles. 

Upon searching the baggage, officers discovered around 17kgs of herbal cannabis 

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to a Dublin Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this month, €650,000 worth of cannabis was seized when a passenger on another flight from Los Angeles was stopped and his luggage searched.

The 32.5kg of cannabis was discovered concealed within vacuum-packed packages in the baggage.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing and importing 32.5 kilos of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply.

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
