Man arrested after body of 50-year-old discovered in Sligo last night

A MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED after the body of a man aged in his 50s was found in Sligo town last night.

At 10.30pm yesterday, gardaí in Sligo were called to an apartment at Connaughton Road, where the body of a man was found with “significant” injuries.

At around 1.45am, following Garda enquiries, a man aged in his early 20s was arrested in Sligo town on suspicion of murder.

The man is currently detained under the provision of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Sligo Garda Station.

The development comes after the death of auctioneer Aidan Moffitt, who was found in the Cartron area of Sligo on Monday night with catastrophic injuries to the head and torso.

This scene at the apartment on Connaughton Road remains preserved as the Garda Technical Bureau are to conduct technical and forensic examinations.

The man’s body remains at the scene at this time and a post mortem will be carried out later today which will assist in the course of the criminal investigation.

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for any person with any information on this incident to make contact.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at a dedicated phone number at the incident room in Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.