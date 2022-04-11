#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tánaiste 'shocked and appalled' over suspected homophobic attack on young man in Dublin

A man in his 20s was attacked on Dame Street, gardaí said.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 11 Apr 2022, 2:13 PM
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances of a suspected homophobic attack on a man in his 20s in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Evan Somers, the injured man, was taken to St James’ Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he is “shocked and appalled that an assault of this natured [sic] occurred in our capital city”. 

Varadkar said he will discuss garda presence on Dublin streets and new hate crime laws with Justice Minister Helen McEntee. 

“Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery,” the Tánaiste said in response to a tweet from Somers about the incident.

Gardaí said they are investigating all circumstances of the assault, including any hate-related motivation, on the man in his 20s. It is understood to be a suspected homophobic attack. 

The incident occurred on Dame Street at around 3.45am in the early hours of Sunday morning.  

Evan Somers said he suffered a fractured eye socket, two ankle fractures, a dislocated ankle and other minor injuries. 

He is a member of Emerald Warriors RFC, an LGBT+ inclusive rugby team based in Dublin. The club said it is “devastated and shocked” by the attack.

“This is Ireland 2022. As many of our stakeholders tell us, homophobic attacks and slurs are increasing. We are here for you,” the club said on Twitter.

Irish Rugby tweeted that “violence and homophobia has no place in our society”. 

Singer Boy George also tweeted his sympathies over the assault. 

“What did your freedom to be who you are stir in this vile creature,” he said on Twitter. 

Gardaí said no arrests have been made so far.

Witnesses or anyone with any information in relation to the assault is asked to contact Pearse Street garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

