Man (30s) arrested as part of investigation into fatal crash in Tipperary

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested as part of an investigation into a road crash yesterday in which a man in his 60s was killed.

The man died after a collision between two cars in which one driver left the scene in Nenagh, Co Tipperary yesterday at approximately 12.50pm.

The man in his 60s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

A man (30s) was arrested by investigating gardaí this morning. He is currently detained at Nenagh Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred on the N7 road at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

They continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the N7 roadway between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Saturday, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.