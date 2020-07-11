This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (60s) dies after crash involving two cars in Tipperary

The driver of the other car involved in the crash failed to remain at the scene.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 7,311 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5147789
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A MAN IN his 60s has died after a collision between two cars in which one driver left the scene in Nenagh, Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The man in his 60s was the driver of one car involved while the driver of the other failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at approximately 12.50pm on the N7 road at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh. 

The man in his 60s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. 

The front seat passenger in the vehicle, a woman also aged in her 60s, was taken to the Limerick hospital where her injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. 

Forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for road users who may have camera footage, including dash cams, and were travelling on the N7 roadway between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12:30pm and 1:15pm today, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

