Wednesday 22 March 2023
Alamy Stock Photo The scene at Church Street, Portadown, where police launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in a house fire.
# Portadown
Man arrested after death of a 37-year-old woman in a house fire in Co Armagh
The 25-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and arson with intent to endanger life.
905
0
28 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire in Co Armagh in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 2.15am on Tuesday, police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown

PSNI officers and personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended to the fire, and a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of residents in the area were evacuated from their homes due to the fire.

The PSNI launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and last night arrested a 25-year-old man.

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and arson with intent to endanger life.

He’s been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite, where he remains in custody for further questioning.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

