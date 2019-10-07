This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested after €275,000 cash and drugs seizure in Dublin

A 35-year-old male was arrested in connection with the investigation.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 7 Oct 2019, 6:42 AM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized approximately €175,000 in cash as well as cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000.

The seizure took place at a residence in the Dublin 1 area on Sunday. 

A 35-year-old male was arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station.

The search was carried out by gardaí attached to the Special Crime Taskforce and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs in Dublin city. 

