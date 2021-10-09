Man arrested after Gardaí seize €123,000 worth of drugs in Dublin

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested after Gardaí seized almost €125,000 worth of drugs at a home in Ringsend, Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station, with assistance from the Divisional Crime Task Force, conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Ringsend, Dublin 4 at 6pm yesterday.

During the course of the search a large quantity of controlled drugs were detected. Gardaí seized cannabis resin valued at €30,000, cannabis herb valued at €30,000, Xanax tablets valued at €40,000, Diazepam tablets valued at €20,000, and cocaine valued at €3,000. All drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Around €14,000 in cash was also seized during the search operation. One man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.