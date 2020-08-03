Man arrested after Gardaí seize €600,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA in Kildare

A MAN HAS been arrested after Gardaí seized €600,000 worth of suspected cocaine and MDMA in Kildare yesterday.

The seizure was made following a search of a house in Leixlip, Co Kildare on Saturday afternoon at 12:45pm.

During the course of this search, Gardaí located and seized approximately €520,000 of suspected MDMA (pending analysis).

A man was later arrested at the scene. During a follow-up search of the man’s vehicle, approximately €80,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

A number of follow-up searches were carried out in Kildare and Dublin yesterday but no items were seized and no arrests were made.

The man, aged in his early 30s, was detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, at 4pm this afternoon.