This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 3 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after Gardaí seize €600,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA in Kildare

The seizure was made following a search of a house in Leixlip, Co Kildare on Saturday afternoon at 12:45pm.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 3 Aug 2020, 3:00 PM
40 minutes ago 3,599 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166677
The seized drugs
Image: An Garda Síochána
The seized drugs
The seized drugs
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested after Gardaí seized €600,000 worth of suspected cocaine and MDMA in Kildare yesterday. 

The seizure was made following a search of a house in Leixlip, Co Kildare on Saturday afternoon at 12:45pm. 

During the course of this search, Gardaí located and seized approximately €520,000 of suspected MDMA (pending analysis).

A man was later arrested at the scene. During a follow-up search of the man’s vehicle, approximately €80,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

A number of follow-up searches were carried out in Kildare and Dublin yesterday but no items were seized and no arrests were made.

The man, aged in his early 30s, was detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He has since been charged and is due to appear appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, at 4pm this afternoon.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie