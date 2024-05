A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested after gardaí seized an imitation firearm in an incident in Dublin earlier today.

At around 5.30pm, gardaí were alerted to reports of a male in possession of a gun at Preston Street, Dublin 1.

Unarmed members of the North Central Divisional Drug Unit attended the scene and disarmed the man.

Gardaí arrested the man, aged in his 20s, in connection with the incident and a garda spokesperson said the gun will be sent for further technical examination.

The arrested man is currently detained at a Garda station in the Dublin area and investigations are ongoing.