Man arrested after teenager is hospitalised in Cork City assault

A MAN HAS been arrested after a teenager was hospitalised following an assault in Cork overnight.

Gardaí attended to the incident at around 1.50am earlier today on Paul Steet, in Cork City.

A man in his late teens was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries that were sustained as a result of the assault.

Another man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained in Bridewell Garda Station.

