Man arrested after woman in her 60s is 'seriously injured' in Co Monaghan assault

A MAN HAS been arrested after a woman in her 60s was found with “serious injuries” in Co Monaghan yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the assault that occurred at a residence in Carrickmacross.

Advertisement

A woman in her 60s was discovered in the residence with serious injuries yesterday afternoon.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and her condition is described as “critical but stable”.

A man in his 20s was arrested by investigating gardaí and is currently detained at a Garda station in Co. Monaghan.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.