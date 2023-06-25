Man arrested after armed robbery in Co Kildare

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon shortly after 3pm, when gardaí in Newbridge were alerted to a man entering a pharmacy armed with a knife.

It’s understood that he threatened a member of staff and removed a cash box from the till before leaving the store.

Uniformed and detective gardaí responded to the incident and a man in his 30s was arrested nearby following a foot pursuit.

A sum of cash was recovered, and the man was taken to a garda station in Co Kildare for questioning.

He remains in garda custody and a spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.