Sunday 25 June 2023
ALAMY STOCK PHOTO
# Newbridge
Man arrested after armed robbery in Co Kildare
Shortly after 3pm yesterday, the man entered a pharmacy armed with a knife.
9 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon shortly after 3pm, when gardaí in Newbridge were alerted to a man entering a pharmacy armed with a knife.

It’s understood that he threatened a member of staff and removed a cash box from the till before leaving the store.

Uniformed and detective gardaí responded to the incident and a man in his 30s was arrested nearby following a foot pursuit.

A sum of cash was recovered, and the man was taken to a garda station in Co Kildare for questioning.

He remains in garda custody and a spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
