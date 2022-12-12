Man arrested as part of ongoing investigation into fatal Tralee cemetary assault

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal assault at a funeral in Co Kerry two months ago.

Thomas Dooley (43) was killed on the grounds of Rathass cemetery in Tralee while attending a funeral on 5 October.

Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel and his wife was also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday evening.

He is the eight person to be arrested by investigating gardaí and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station.