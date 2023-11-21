Advertisement

Tuesday 21 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo The man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin.
Man arrested as part of romance fraud investigation that has identified 15 potential victims

The investigation has so far identified 15 potential victims, who have been collectively defrauded of over €275,000.
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into the laundering of the proceeds of romance frauds.

The man was arrested yesterday in the west Dublin area by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

The spokesperson added that the investigation has so far identified 15 potential victims, who have been collectively defrauded of over €275,000.

The money is understood to come from romance frauds operating in numerous countries worldwide from November 2017 to date.

