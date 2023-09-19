Police in Ballymena arrest man on suspicion of 'attempted hijacking' and carrying a blade

POLICE IN BALLYMENA, Co Antrim have arrested a man following an incident at Waveney Road today.

It was reported to police that a man wearing a grey tracksuit opened the driver’s door of a van, which was parked on Waveney Road, and grabbed at the steering wheel at around 10.45am this morning, a PSNI spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The van driver pushed the man away and he then walked to a nearby house and emerged holding a knife before proceeding on foot towards Ballymena Town Centre.

“Officers attended and arrested a 40 year old man on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of a blade or point in a public place and he remains in custody at this time. A knife was recovered a short time later in the Bridge Street area,” police said.

Police have asked anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to contact them in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 503 19/09/23.