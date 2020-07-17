Man arrested after €30,000 worth of drugs and stolen jeep found at house in Wicklow

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after drugs, cash and a stolen jeep were recovered from a property in Co Wicklow.

The seizure was made when gardaí searched a house after the jeep, which had previously been reported stolen, was spotted outside a residence on the Boghall Road in Bray.

As gardaí approached the property to conduct their search, they observed a man with a backpack in the hallway of the property.

The man ran towards the rear garden of the property, where he was apprehended by gardaí.

His backpack was searched and was found to contain approximately €7,000 of suspected cocaine, €3,410 of suspected cannabis, and €20,540 of suspected Alprazolam and Diazepam tablets.

Gardaí also seized €8,810 in cash, along with the key to the stolen jeep.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The man was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Bray garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.