Man arrested by PSNI after reports of sexual assaults on and off train released on bail

A MAN WHO was arrested by police officers in the North on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault following incidents on and off a train has been released on bail.

The incidents happened yesterday evening on a train between Coleraine and Ballymena.

Two young women reported being approached and sexually assaulted by a man unknown to them, with one woman reporting that the incident happened on the train at around 6pm.

The second woman also reported to police on arrival to Ballymena train station that she was approached while seated on the platform just before 6.30pm.

Officers attended to the initial report and arrested a 63-year-old man who matched the description that was given to them.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said the force us “very grateful to the member of Translink staff who assisted the young woman on the train, and to the staff who made it possible for police to co-ordinate resources and arrest the suspect at Ballymena Train Station”.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information which might assist PSNI officers is asked to make contact.