Sunday 24 October 2021
Man arrested as €304k worth of cannabis and cocaine seized during Garda raid of Wexford home

A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were seized at the scene.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 2:30 PM
The items seized from the scene
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €304,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine during a raid of a property in Co Wexford yesterday. 

As part of the ongoing Operation Tara and the investigation into the distribution and sale of controlled drugs in Wexford, gardaí from the detective and drug units in Gorey and Enniscorthy carried out a search of a residence in Bunclody at around 4pm. 

Approximately €100,000 of cannabis herb, €180,000 in cannabis resin and almost €24,000 worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) were located at the residence.

A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were seized at the scene.

The drugs will be now be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

