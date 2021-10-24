Man arrested as €304k worth of cannabis and cocaine seized during Garda raid of Wexford home

The items seized from the scene

The items seized from the scene

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €304,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine during a raid of a property in Co Wexford yesterday.

As part of the ongoing Operation Tara and the investigation into the distribution and sale of controlled drugs in Wexford, gardaí from the detective and drug units in Gorey and Enniscorthy carried out a search of a residence in Bunclody at around 4pm.

Approximately €100,000 of cannabis herb, €180,000 in cannabis resin and almost €24,000 worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) were located at the residence.

A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were seized at the scene.

The drugs will be now be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.