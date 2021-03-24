#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested and €140k worth of cannabis seized during Covid-19 checkpoint in Cork

The man is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 1:29 PM
The drugs seized by gardaí
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested and €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized during a checkpoint operation in Co Cork. 

As part of Operation Fanacht, gardaí carried out a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Killydonoghue, Glanmire yesterday. 

Shortly before 8.30pm, gardaí stopped a van and spoke to the driver, a man aged in his 30s. 

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was brought to Mayfield Garda Station. 

A search of the van was carried out at the roadside and gardaí discovered two bags containing €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb. 

After being processed for suspected driving whilst intoxicated, the driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the suspected cannabis herb seizure. 

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. A file will be prepared in relation to the suspected driving whilst intoxicated incident. 

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. 

