Man arrested after €80k worth of cannabis herb seized during Garda raid of property in Cork

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €80,000 in Cork.

Gardaí attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant at a property in Macroom yesterday evening. The search warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

During the raid, gardaí located and seized 4.5kg of cannabis herb which was vacuum packed and ready for distribution. It has an estimated street value of approximately €80,000 (subject to analysis).

A man, aged in his mid-50s, was arrested during the search and was taken to Bandon Garda Station. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.