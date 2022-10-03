Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 3 October 2022
Man arrested after herbal cannabis worth €226,000 seized in north Dublin

Revenue officers seized 11.3kg worth of herbal cannabis in the Balbriggan area.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 3 Oct 2022, 5:49 PM
The drugs seized by Revenue officers
The drugs seized by Revenue officers
A MAN HAS been arrested after herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €226,000 was seized in north Dublin. 

As part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 11.3kg worth of herbal cannabis in the Balbriggan area. 

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Balbriggan Divisional Drugs Unit. 

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí in connection with the seizure. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Balbriggan Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint operations targetting organised crime groups and the important, sale and supply of illegal drugs. 

Businesses or members of the public who have information regarding drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295. 

