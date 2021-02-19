#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 19 February 2021
Man arrested as €270,000 worth of cannabis plants seized during raid of property in Co Laois

The seizure was made during a search of a property in Mountrath this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 19 Feb 2021, 5:57 PM
The drugs seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €270,000 worth of cannabis plants in Co Laois. 

Shortly after 8am this morning, gardaí carried out a search of a property in Mountrath. 

During the course of the search, an estimated €270,000 worth of cannabis plants (pending analysis) was seized. 

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Portlaoise Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

