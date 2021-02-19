Man arrested as €270,000 worth of cannabis plants seized during raid of property in Co Laois

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €270,000 worth of cannabis plants in Co Laois.

Shortly after 8am this morning, gardaí carried out a search of a property in Mountrath.

During the course of the search, an estimated €270,000 worth of cannabis plants (pending analysis) was seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Portlaoise Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.