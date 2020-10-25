#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 October 2020
Man (30s) charged after seizure of €427,465 in cash at Rosslare Harbour

The man is due to appear in Trim District Court later today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 3:53 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Sue Burton Photography
A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in connection to the seizure of over €400,000 in cash at Rosslare Harbour.

The man, who is in his thirties, was arrested yesterday after Custom Officials seized €427,465 in cash at Rosslare Harbour on Wednesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2020.

Gardaí from Meath, Wexford and the Criminal Assets Bureau had searched a number of residents under warrant in Meath ahead of his arrest.

The man was detained at Trim Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has been charged and is due to appear at a special sitting of Trim District Court later this afternoon.

