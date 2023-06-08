Man arrested following disappearance of a woman in Co Antrim

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
POLICE IN THE NORTH searching for a missing woman have arrested a 26-year-old man.
21-year-old Chloe Mitchell was last seen in Ballymena Town centre, in Co Antrim, in the early hours of Friday, 2 June.
She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street and was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.
Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said a 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, this afternoon and is currently helping police with their enquiries.
O’Neill added: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Chloe Mitchell.”
Anyone with any information is asked to make contact with the PSNI.
