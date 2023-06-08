Advertisement

Thursday 8 June 2023 Dublin: 13°C
PSNI Chloe Mitchell.
# Chloe Mitchell
Man arrested following disappearance of a woman in Co Antrim
21-year-old Chloe Mitchell was last seen in Ballymena Town centre in the early hours of Friday, 2 June.
15 minutes ago

POLICE IN THE NORTH searching for a missing woman have arrested a 26-year-old man.

21-year-old Chloe Mitchell was last seen in Ballymena Town centre, in Co Antrim, in the early hours of Friday, 2 June.

She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street and was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said a 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, this afternoon and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

O’Neill added: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Chloe Mitchell.”

Anyone with any information is asked to make contact with the PSNI.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
