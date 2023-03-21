Advertisement

PA PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell/
# John Caldwell
Man arrested in connection with claim of responsibility after attempted murder of PSNI Detective
Last month, a typed message appeared on a wall in Derry, purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for John Caldwell’s attempted murder.
34 minutes ago

A MAN HAS BEEN arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Caldwell was attacked shortly after 8pm on

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The investigation into the attempted murder is primarily focused on the New IRA after a typed message appeared on a wall in Derry, purportedly from the organisation and claiming responsibility for Caldwell’s attempted murder.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit this morning arrested a 36-year-old man in Derry as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of the New IRA.

The man was also arrest in connection with the claim of responsibility for the attempted murder of Caldwell.

He was arrested following the search of a property in Derry this morning and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said this “shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA”.

The spokesperson also thanked the community for their patience and continued support and assured the public that the PSNI continues to listen to and act upon any information provided.

Diarmuid Pepper
