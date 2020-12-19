#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 December 2020
Man arrested after seizure of cocaine and cash in Galway

Gardaí seized approximately €36,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash during searches on Friday.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 12:00 PM
38 minutes ago 1,966 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5305886
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested after the seizure of cocaine and cash in Galway yesterday evening.

Gardaí seized approximately €36,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash during searches on Friday.

A man, 30s, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

He was detained at the North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway under the provisions on Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later released without charge. A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a searched a vehicle in the Oranmore Village area at 6.45pm on Friday, during which they seized €8,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash.

Gardaí seized another €28,000 of suspected cocaine in a related follow up search in the area.

