Man (20s) arrested as €525,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €30,000 in cash seized in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of €525,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €30,000 in cash in Dublin.

The seizures were made during a search operation in Ballyfermot yesterday evening.

At around 5pm, gardaí attached to the drugs unit in Ballyfermot, supported by detectives and uniform gardaí from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Station carried out a search of a residence in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

This is where the suspected cocaine worth €525,000 and €30,000 cash were located and seized.

All of the seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested as part of this investigation. He is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said that “this intelligence led operation is a continuation of local gardaí’s effort to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities”.

“An Garda Síochána will continue these efforts in support of our communities to keep people safe,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing.