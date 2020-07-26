Man (20s) arrested after €161,000 worth of cocaine seized following search of house

An image of the seizure made by gardaí

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €161,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) in Co Laois.

The seizure was made following a search of a house in the Patrick Street area of Portarlington yesterday.

During the course of the search, over €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia was discovered and seized.

A man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested. He is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.