Monday 18 December 2023 Dublin: 13°C
The drugs seized by Revenue Revenue
co wexford

Man arrested as €876,000 worth of cocaine seized at Rosslare Europort

Revenue said this seizure was made as part of its work targeting and shadowing economy activity.
2
1.7k
1 hour ago

OVER €876,000 worth of cocaine has been seized at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford. 

The approximately 12.5kg worth of cocaine was discovered after Revenue officers stopped and searched an accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France on Saturday. 

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested by gardaí. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Co Wexford. 

Revenue said this seizure was made as part of its work targeting and shadowing economy activity. 

Businesses or members of the public with information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
