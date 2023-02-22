Advertisement

Louise Muckell
Man arrested in connection with fatal assault of Limerick woman last year released without charge
Louise Muckell, aged in her 50s, was discovered with serious injuries at a residence in Rathkeale in July of last year.
38 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 50s who was arrested yesterday in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Co Limerick last year has been released without charge. 

Louise Muckell, aged in her 50s, was discovered with serious injuries at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, County Limerick, at around 8.30pm on 19 July 2022.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where she passed away from her injuries the following day.

Muckell was known locally as a “talented pianist” who taught music in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school in the town prior to its closure.

In previous years, she had been a “much sought after” singer at local weddings and funerals.

She lived alone in the Cois Dell estate and had a number of close relatives living in the local area.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and a garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

Diarmuid Pepper
