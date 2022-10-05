Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Man charged in relation to seizure of €110k of drugs and almost €30k in cash in Longford

The drugs and cash were seized during the search of two houses in Longford Town yesterday.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 9:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,654 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5885333
Some of the drugs seized during the course of the search yesterday.
Image: Garda Press Office


Image: Garda Press Office

Updated 14 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in connection with the seizure of drugs worth over €100,000 and almost €30,000 in cash in Longford Town yesterday. 

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from Longford searched two houses with the assistance of members from Crime and Community Policing and the North West Region Armed Support Unit.

During the course of the search, cannabis with an approximate value of €110,000, cocaine with an approximate value of €500 and €28,830 cash was recovered.

The drugs and cash have been sent for further analysis.

The man, aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court on Tuesday 18 October at 10.30am.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

