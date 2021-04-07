Man arrested following seizure of €230k worth of drugs in Clondalkin

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking following the seizure of €230,000 worth of drugs seized last week.
Last Friday, gardaí conducted a search at an address in the Clondalkin area in Dublin.
During this search, 3kg of cocaine and 1kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €230,000 were seized.
A man (36) was arrested today on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking. He is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)