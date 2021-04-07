#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested following seizure of €230k worth of drugs in Clondalkin

The cocaine and cannabis herb were seized by gardaí last Friday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 6:53 PM
The drugs seized in Clondalkin last week.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking following the seizure of €230,000 worth of drugs seized last week.

Last Friday, gardaí conducted a search at an address in the Clondalkin area in Dublin.

During this search, 3kg of cocaine and 1kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €230,000 were seized.

A man (36) was arrested today on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking. He is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

