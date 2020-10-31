Man arrested after €269k worth of drugs and €16.4k in cash seized during search of house

An image of the items seized

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €269,000 worth of drugs and €16,400 in cash during a search of a house in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out the search of the house in the Santry Cross area of Dublin 11 yesterday evening.

During the course of the search, €14,000 worth of crack cocaine and approximately €255,000 worth of Diazepam tablets were discovered and seized (pending analysis).

Gardaí also seized €16,4000 in cash, three mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene. He’s currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.