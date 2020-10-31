Man arrested after €269k worth of drugs and €16.4k in cash seized during search of house

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €269,000 worth of drugs and €16,400 in cash during a search of a house in Dublin.
Gardaí carried out the search of the house in the Santry Cross area of Dublin 11 yesterday evening.
During the course of the search, €14,000 worth of crack cocaine and approximately €255,000 worth of Diazepam tablets were discovered and seized (pending analysis).
Gardaí also seized €16,4000 in cash, three mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia.
A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene. He’s currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS