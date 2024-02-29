Man arrested after gardaí seize ammunition and €190,000 worth of drugs in Co Kildare search

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of suspected drugs worth €190,000 and ammunition during a search in Co Kildare.

The operation took place shortly before 9pm yesterday on the Straffan Road in Maynooth.

Approximately €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis and €40,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

A total of 149 9mm bullets were also seized, along with €2,500 in cash.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. The ammunition will be examined by the Garda Ballistics Unit.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at a garda station in Co Kildare under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The operation was conducted by An Garda Síochana’s North Kildare Drugs Unit as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.