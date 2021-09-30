#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 30 September 2021
Man arrested at Dublin Airport as over €60k worth of drugs seized during stop and search

More than €60,000 worth of Alprazolam tablets were seized.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 3:31 PM
The drugs seized at Dublin Airport
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN HAS been arrested at Dublin Airport following the seizure of more than €60,000 worth of Alprazolam tablets. 

Gardaí were called to assist Revenue Customs in relation to the stop and search of the man at the airport as he was coming into the country at around 11.45pm last night.

The man, aged 56, was searched and in possession of a large amount of Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value in excess of €60,000. 

The seized drugs will be sent for analysis. 

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

He remains in Garda custody at this time. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

