Wednesday 5 January 2022
Man arrested after €115k in cash and drugs were seized in Louth

The seizure was made after Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 8:49 AM
Image of the drugs seized yesterday.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €115,000 in cash and drugs in Dundalk, Louth yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road in Dundalk at around 11am yesterday morning.

During the search, €45,000 in cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle.

In a follow up search at a property on Park Street, Dundalk, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €17,000 of suspected MDMA and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in relation to the seizure. He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

