Thursday 27 July 2023
Garda Press Office A photo of the drugs seized.
# Dublin
Man (20s) arrested after €572,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
The drugs were seized during the search of residential properties in the west Dublin area last night.
6 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €572,000 worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted searches in Dublin last night and into the early hours of this morning as part of ongoing investigations undertaken by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin Region.

During searches of two residential properties in the west Dublin area, 28.6kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €572,000 was seized.

The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in relation to the drugs seizure.

He is currently detained at a Dublin garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
