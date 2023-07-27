Man (20s) arrested after €572,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €572,000 worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted searches in Dublin last night and into the early hours of this morning as part of ongoing investigations undertaken by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin Region.

During searches of two residential properties in the west Dublin area, 28.6kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €572,000 was seized.

The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in relation to the drugs seizure.

He is currently detained at a Dublin garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.