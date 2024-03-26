Advertisement
File photo Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Dublin

Man arrested as gardaí seize four explosive devices, suspected cannabis and scrambler bike

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was requested to attend the scene and safely removed the explosive devices.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of four explosive devices, suspected drugs and a scrambler bike in Dublin. 

At around 3.40pm on Sunday, a van was searched by gardaí in the Ronanstown area. 

Gardaí seized four viable explosive devices. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a garda station in the Dublin area. 

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was requested to attend the scene and safely removed the explosive devices.

During subsequent searches in the Ballyfermot and Ronanstown areas, a small quantity of suspected cannabis and a scrambler bike were also seized.

All drugs seized are now subject to examination by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Investigations are ongoing.

