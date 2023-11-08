Advertisement

Wednesday 8 November 2023
Luas

Man arrested following alleged assault of a woman on a Luas over Halloween weekend

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged assault on board the Luas between Jervis Street and Heuston Station.
39 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in relation to an alleged assault of a woman on a Luas tram over the Halloween weekend.

The incident happened on a Luas tram at around 7pm on Sunday, 29 October.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in the early hours of this morning in relation to the alleged incident and is currently being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed an alleged assault on board the Luas between Jervis Street and Heuston Station at around 7.10pm on 29 October 2023 to make contact with them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on 01-6669700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
