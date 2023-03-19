Man arrested with €2.4 million of cocaine at Rosslare Europort

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD have arrested a man in his 30s following the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €2.4 million at Rosslare Europort yesterday.
The arrest was made following an operation conducted by personnel attached the Revenue Customs Service.
The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a vehicle that had exited a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the Eastern region.
Investigations ongoing.
