Dublin: 12°C Monday 10 January 2022
Man arrested by gardaí investigating disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in 2018

Giedre Raguckaite was last seen on the night of 29 May 2018.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Jan 2022, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5650596
Giedre Raguckaite
Image: Garda Press Office
Giedre Raguckaite
Giedre Raguckaite
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested by gardaí investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite, a Lithuanian national who went missing from Louth over three years ago.

Giedre was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown near Dundalk by two men on the night of 29 May 2018.

It is understood that she was very intoxicated at the time and Gardaí believe that she left the house at approximately 1.45am on 30 May.

Since then, there have been no sightings or contact from Giedre.

Earlier that evening, Giedre had made contact with a friend and at approximately 6.30pm she called her father in Lithuania. She told him that she was out socialising after being in a licenced premises/hotel earlier.

The licenced premises mentioned is not known and gardaí believe that she was in the Dundalk area until approximately 8pm.

Gardaí investigating her disappearance have this morning arrested a man. 

He is currently detained at a garda station in the midlands pursuant to a warrant under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. 

He can be detained for up to 24 hours. 

With reporting by Tadgh McNally

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

