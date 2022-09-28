Man arrested in Cavan on foot of European Arrest Warrant issued by Slovakian authorities

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A SLOVAKIAN MAN has been arrested in Co Cavan on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Slovakian authorities.
The 51-year-old man had been living and working in Ireland under a number of false identities.
He was arrested following recent enquiries conducted by the Extradition Unit confirming his true identity and place of residence.
Members of the Garda Extradition Unit and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation were supported by local gardaí in Cavan in making the arrest.
The man appeared today before the High Court was remanded to 10 October.
