A man has been arrested this morning in connection to the death of Miriam Burns last August.
Man (50s) arrested in connection to the death of a woman in Co Kerry last August
The body of Miriam Burns was discovered at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, on the afternoon of 15 August, 2022.
41 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection to the death of a woman in Co Kerry last year.

The body of 75-year-old Miriam Burns was discovered at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, on the afternoon of 15 August, 2022.

Following the results of a post mortem examination, gardaí began a murder investigation.

The man in his 50s was arrested by gardaí this morning and he is being held at a garda station in Cork city.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
