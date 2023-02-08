Man (50s) arrested in connection to the death of a woman in Co Kerry last August

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested in connection to the death of a woman in Co Kerry last year.
The body of 75-year-old Miriam Burns was discovered at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, on the afternoon of 15 August, 2022.
Following the results of a post mortem examination, gardaí began a murder investigation.
The man in his 50s was arrested by gardaí this morning and he is being held at a garda station in Cork city.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
