Man arrested on suspicion of murder of man (80s) who died from suspected gunshot wounds in Co Kerry

55 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the discovery a man’s body at a residence in Castlemaine, Co Kerry yesterday. 

Gardaí in Tralee said they are continuing to investigate “all of the circumstances” surrounding the death of Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony Senior, who was in his 80s.

He died of suspected gunshot wounds but it’s understood gardaí did not find a firearm at the scene.

The body of Patrick O’Mahony, who it is understood was a licensed gun owner and dealer, was discovered at a residence in Castlemaine. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

As part of the investigation, a Garda spokesperson said, “a man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder by investigating Gardaí earlier today.

“He is currently detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda Station in Co Kerry.”

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out this afternoon at University Hospital Kerry by the State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster.

Gardaí said the scene remains preserved for technical and forensic examination.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda station, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case. A garda family liaison officer is also in contact with the family.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow, a Garda spokesperson said. 

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
