Man arrested after €300,000 worth of ketamine seized in west Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of five kilograms of ketamine in west Dublin.

The 36-year-old was arrested after gardaí attached to the garda national drugs and organised crime bureau intercepted a vehicle and searched a premises yesterday.

In the course of the search, five kilogrammes of ketamine with an estimated street value of €300,000 was seized, pending further analysis.

A garda spokesperson said the operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity.

The man is currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station.

Separately, Revenue seized 10 kgs of ketamine with an estimated value of €600,000 yesterday.

The seizure was made after a search was carried out, under warrant, at a house in the Crumlin area of Dublin, resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old man.