Man arrested on suspicion of murder in west Belfast

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was found with serious injuries in west Belfast later died in hospital.

Last night at around 8pm, PSNI officers found a man with serious injuries in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast.

The man died in hospital a short time later.

Advertisement

PSNI officers launched a murder investigation and have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

PSNI officers also remain at the scene on Cupar Street and cordons are in place.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to make contact with the PSNI or to make a report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.